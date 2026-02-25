'High risk' offender arrested in Dunedin

Armed police were called to the Z service station in Kaikorai Valley Rd tonight. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Police fired a shot during an incident at a Dunedin service station tonight in their efforts to catch a man they describe as a "high risk" offender.

A 46-year-old man was later arrested.

The incident happened at a Z service station in Kaikorai Valley Rd about 6pm.

Superintendent Jason Guthrie, Southern District Commander, said in a statement the man had been sought in relation to a series of offences committed in the Otago Coastal Area in recent days.

"Officers involved in the operation to locate the man sighted him at a commercial premises on Kaikorai Valley Road at approximately 6pm and attempted to apprehend him.

"The offender drove his vehicle towards the patrol car and officers in his efforts to avoid arrest. In response, police deployed a range of tactical options including one shot from a police pistol", Supt Guthrie said.

"No other shots were fired in the incident and nobody was injured."

The man then fled the area in a vehicle later found in the suburb of Brockville.

"Road spikes were successfully deployed, and the offender fled on foot into a bush area. He was apprehended soon after by a police dog team in the Fraser's Gully area," Supt Guthrie said.

Earlier this evening, police asked the public to keep clear of Three Mile Hill and Brockville as officers searched in the cordoned area.

Cordons would be lifted tonight.

"Police want to reassure the community that there is no ongoing public safety risk following this incident," Supt Guthrie said.

"This was a very dynamic incident involving an offender who was highly motivated to avoid arrest and police staff are commended for their efforts in safely resolving this incident.

"A critical incident investigation has commenced, and the incident will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), as is standard procedure for any matter involving the discharge of a police firearm."

- Allied Media