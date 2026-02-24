Clark hits out at proposed Bendigo gold mine

Helen Clark. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former prime minister Helen Clark has weighed in on Santana Minerals’ proposed fast-track gold mine, saying she is "deeply concerned" about the project.

In response, the Australian mining company invited the former Labour Party leader to meet the New Zealanders who it said were working hard to deliver "a world-class gold mine".

In a video posted by Sustainable Tarras recently, Miss Clark labelled the government’s fast-track legislation "an abomination" that she said minimised consideration of environmental impacts and sidelined concerns of mana whenua and locals.

She singled out Santana Minerals, whose Bendigo-Ophir gold project was proposed in what she described as a pristine area of New Zealand.

"I am deeply concerned about what I’m seeing and hearing from Central Otago about the fast-track Bendigo-Ophir mine and the likelihood of even more mines following it," Miss Clark said.

"So, I urge all who share these concerns to make your voice heard. Speak up, support those who are asking for proper consideration to be given to future planning, the environment, communities and iwi."

Shane Jones. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Resources Minister Shane Jones said Miss Clark had very strong opinions — whether that be on foreign affairs or minerals policy.

"The point I’d make though is her concerns are very dated," Mr Jones said.

"They reflect a Vietnam War perspective on modern day mining practices."

Mr Jones said he did not want to personally deprecate Miss Clark or her status as former administrator of the United Nations Development Programme and as a former prime minister, but he believed her comments in this case were "probably gratuitous and sadly, unhelpful".

The mining industry, its social licence, the technology and its practices had all evolved since the 1960s.

He encouraged everyone, Miss Clark included, to have more confidence in New Zealand industry and to bear in mind New Zealanders owned stakes in companies such as Santana Minerals.

Santana’s enterprises were also based in an area that was predominantly empty, Mr Jones said.

"The concerns are not based on quality information; they’re based on fears and ideology.

"We cannot run a modern economy or meet our current economic challenges by relying on Bolivian-orientated rhetoric."

The fast-track panel this month declined a now-withdrawn application by Trans-Tasman Resources to mine 50 million tonnes of South Taranaki seabed material per year for at least 20 years.

Mr Jones said the fact that mining project "sadly, in my view" did not pass the statutory criteria proved the process was working.

New Zealand was being confronted by severe economic challenges and desperately needed jobs, he said.

Santana Minerals chief executive Damian Spring said the company continued to take inquiries and answer questions from the public at its weekly community drop-in sessions.

"Santana Minerals invites the former prime minister to visit one of these at her earliest convenience to meet the New Zealand women and men who are working hard to deliver a world-class gold mine that will provide over 450 well-paying jobs, lift regional productivity, diversify the economy and provide significant ecological uplift over more than 2200ha, that otherwise would not occur."

tim.scott@odt.co.nz