Body found in search for hunter missing near Manapouri

Lake Manapouri. File photo

Police searching for a missing hunter have found a body in the Manapouri area.

In a statement today police said a search began yesterday for a man who had not returned after going hunting off Supply Bay Rd near Lake Manapouri.

They were notified when the man failed to return at 2pm as intended.

A body, believed to be that of the hunter, was located by a Search and Rescue team about 6:15pm yesterday.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police said their thoughts "are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time".

The family are being offered support.

"Police would like to thank the Fiordland Land Search and Rescue volunteers and the various members of the public who assisted with search efforts to locate the hunter."