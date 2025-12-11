Storm-damaged trees still causing havoc in South

Storm-damaged trees in Southland, as seen by WorkSafe inspectors out on the road. Photo: WorkSafe

As farmers continue to clean up after damaging storms smashed the South several weeks ago, stories are emerging of serious injuries suffered by inexperienced workers.

Six weeks after severe winds flattened shelterbelts and brought down powerlines across Southland and parts of Otago, dangerous clean-ups are still under way.

With expert help scarce, inexperienced workers are taking on hazardous jobs, handling chainsaws and heavy machinery while fatigue climbs and the clean-up drags on, WorkSafe said today.

In one case, a man fell four metres while using a chainsaw to delimb a partly fallen tree on a farm.

He needed four hours of surgery after suffering a punctured lung, internal bleeding, and a smashed rib cage.

Another worker had a chainsaw smash bone in his foot and cut 90% of the way through a tendon.

WorkSafe said there were also reports of tractors being used to rip out storm-damaged trees, and risky methods employed to free stuck chainsaw bars.

WorkSafe inspector Emma Boyd, who has been responding to immediate danger on farm visits across Southland, said they were seeing "good intentions without matching skills, and it’s driving dangerous behaviour”.

She said prohibition notices were being issued when unsafe chainsaw or machinery use was identified, unless an immediate fix could be made.

“Storm-damaged trees are loaded with hidden forces that can kill or maim in seconds. These aren’t the usual jobs farmers are used to.

“We know fallen trees are a disruption, but getting injured in the clean-up is far more of a disruption.”

She said their advice was clear: don’t DIY with hazardous trees. Use temporary fencing to cordon off dangerous areas and wait until an expert can come to you.

“This isn’t routine firewood splitting. Calling in a professional is smart farming, not a sign of weakness,” said Boyd.

WorkSafe is particularly concerned about improvised approaches, with unsuitable machinery being pressed into service and workers lacking the specialised gear and training required for storm work.

“Don’t let your enthusiasm to get your farm fully operational again cloud your judgment on what’s safe and what’s not,” Boyd warned.

She said farmers looking for help should check that anyone offering tree clean-up services had the right skills and experience for the job.

"Choose contractors with proper chainsaw safety training and wood processing expertise, who know how to deal with trees under tension."

She said WorkSafe’s role was to influence businesses and workers to meet their responsibilities and keep people healthy and safe.

"When they do not, we will take action."

- Allied Media