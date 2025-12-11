Bar attacker spared jail for vicious assault that fractured victim's skull

Louie Buskin, 23, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon after he earlier admitted charges of injuring by unlawful act and disorderly behaviour. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A man hit another bar patron in the head with a jug of beer, leaving his victim with a fractured skull, hearing loss and living a nightmare, a court has heard.

Louie Buskin, 23, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon after he earlier admitted charges of injuring by unlawful act and disorderly behaviour.

The court heard that on August 24 last year, the defendant and the victim were drinking at a pub in Blenheim.

Buskin approached the victim and his friends and began antagonising them causing a scuffle between the pair.

The defendant was removed from the bar by staff, but reached over the railing to grab the victim’s jug of beer.

The victim climbed over and a fight broke out.

Buskin swung the jug into the victim’s face, knocking him unconscious, before climbing onto the roof of the establishment to evade security.

The victim was left with a fractured skull, a brain bleed and permanent loss of hearing.

Yesterday, in a statement to the court, the victim said his life had been on hold for months.

He had been off work while he struggled with the physical and mental recovery since the assault.

Counsel John Westgate argued Buskin should be sentenced to community work and supervision, but Judge David Robinson said the offending was too serious.

“You have caused an injury to [the victim], a grievous injury, one where the consequences are ongoing and to some extent those consequences are incalculable,” the judge said.

He told the victim: “You live a nightmare. I can't imagine the suffering that you are going through”.

Judge Robinson sentenced Buskin to nine months imprisonment but, "given the time of year" and the defendant’s lack of prior convictions, deferred the start date of the sentence for 60 days.

If the defendant found a suitable address in that time, Judge Robinson would change the sentence to home detention and community work.

He also ordered the defendant to pay $3000 emotional harm reparation to his victim.

“Alcohol that you've consumed has taken a terrible toll on someone completely unconnected to you; the absolute minimum you can do, out of respect for your victim, is never ever drink alcohol again,” the judge told Buskin.

