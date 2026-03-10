Teen allegedly spat in officer's face during arrest

A Dunedin teenager allegedly spat in the face of a police officer after being caught red-handed breaking into a car.

The trio of teens, two aged 17 and one aged 14-years-old, attracted police attention after a car was interfered with in Selwyn St, North East Valley yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

Police were called to the incident at 10.30am.

On arrival, they witnessed three teenagers rummaging through a Toyota Aqua after they had smashed a window.

All three teens were arrested and charged with unlawful interference with a motor vehicle.

The spitting teen was also charged with assault.

They will appear in Dunedin Youth Court this week.

