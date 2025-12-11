Pair return to damaged home after photos posted: police

Security cameras alerted the homeowner that two teens were at his property. Photo: Getty Images

Two Dunedin teenagers were urged to return to the scene of a $2000 rampage after their photos were posted to social media, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to a property in Helensburgh Rd at 5.20pm yesterday.

A homeowner received a notification from his security cameras that some teenagers had come onto his property and were ‘‘smashing the place up’’.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, allegedly caused about $2000 worth of damage, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘They’ve smashed a glass garage door.

"But then they noticed the cameras in the house as well, and so used a stick to damage two of them too.’’

They also took some tools.

The man went to investigate and found the boys, who were both unknown to him, but they ran off.

He then posted photos of them to social media.

‘‘They have been identified and their friends have told them to return to the address, which they have done, and were met by police."

The pair were interviewed, given back to their parents and would be followed up by Youth Aid, Snr Sgt Bond said.

