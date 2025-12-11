Pay bump for Southland councillors

Environment Southland councillors approved a pay rise this week.

Environment Southland councillors have approved a pay bump for themselves, but not without some discussion about time spent on the job.

On Wednesday, the council was faced with the decision of how to distribute a pool of $587,345 — a figure set by the Remuneration Authority.

Elected members approved a 4.8% increase to last triennium's salaries, which brought their annual pay to $47,367.

Those holding chair positions would receive between 20 - 40% more, depending on their role.

Councillor Alastair Gibson took the opportunity to touch on the topic of councillors doing the hard yards.

“There’s a lot of people around this council putting a hell of a lot of time, outside, and probably as much time as some of the chairs. How is that recognised?”

Chair McPhail said it was up to the indivdual how they wanted to participate, and it was a job that necessitated a lot of work.

He acknowledged some might end up doing more work than others.

A report prepared for the meeting listed extra benefits available to councillors, such as vehicle mileage, pay for travel time, communications allowances, home security, childcare, and resource consent hearing fees.

The total pool for elected members did not include chair McPhail’s pay of $136,773, which was pre-determined. His salary would be reduced if he took full private use of a vehicle.

In November, Southland district councillor salaries increased 1.3% from the end of last term, bringing their base rate to $41,360.

Invercargill city councillors were able to be a little more generous, approving an 18.9% jump which brought their base rate to $54,347.

