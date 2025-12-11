Thunderstorms, hail on way for parts of South

MetService is warning of thunderstorms and possible large hail for parts of the South this afternoon.

The forecaster says a combination of an upper cold trough and northeasterly winds in the east turning southwest was likely to produce scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms in many southern and eastern areas.

MetService said there was a high risk of thunderstorms about South Canterbury and eastern parts of Otago this afternoon and evening, and a moderate risk about Central Otago, inland Southland and Clutha this afternoon and evening.

Further north, there was a moderate risk about parts of Mid and North Canterbury (including Christchurch) this evening and tonight.

MetService said the thunderstorms would produce localised heavy rain mainly in the 10-25mm/h range, and hail in the 5-20mm diameter range.

"About South Canterbury and eastern Otago, however, there is a low risk one or two of the thunderstorms may be severe with localised rainfall rates in excess of 25mm/h and larger hail, as well as a low risk of a small localised tornado."

- Allied Media