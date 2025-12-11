One taken to hospital after car rolls in central city

Emergency services at the scene on Thursday morning. Photo: Jane Dawber

A person was taken to hospital after a driver lost control and rolled her car on a central Dunedin street this morning.

Police received reports of the crash. in Pitt St, about 7.45am.

A 20-year-old woman was travelling down the street at slow speed ‘‘but lost control and went up the bank, which caused the car to flip on to the roof’’, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Another woman was in the vehicle ‘‘and as a result of the car rolling they were shaken,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said both women were out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

The car had taken out a power box.

Crews waited for the power company to arrive to secure the scene, spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response unit attended.

One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

The road was blocked for some time and the vehicle was towed.