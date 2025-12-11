KiwiRail crew and locals join forces to rescue dolphin

Photo: Department of Conservation

A KiwiRail crew and members of a coastal community jumped into action to successfully refloat a dolphin stranded half a kilometre from safety north of Dunedin.

The Department of Conservation and Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki responded to calls that a terehu/common bottlenose dolphin had stranded well out of the water around 3.45pm yesterday.

The dolphin had been left high and dry by a large low tide, Doc Coastal Otago Principal Biodiversity Ranger Jim Watts said.

“By the time Doc and Project Jonah were able to get onsite, about half an hour north of Dunedin, the tide had receded so far the dolphin was more than 500m from deep water.

“Luckily, a crew from KiwiRail working nearby had spotted the dolphin in distress and didn’t hesitate to spring into action, lugging buckets of water to keep the dolphin wet for almost an hour.

Photo: Department of Conservation

“Once Doc and Project Jonah were onsite, we were able to mobilise the growing group of community volunteers, including the Warrington Surf Life Saving Club and Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki and work together to safely get this dolphin back in the sea where it belongs.

The KiwiRail team also supported with the use of a Hiab to help carefully lift the dolphin onto the back of a ute.

It was driven to nearby Doctors Point, where the dolphin was successfully refloated.

“Thanks to the quick-thinking from the local community and KiwiRail, we were able to have a successful outcome.

“People showed up with buckets, spades, sheets, towels and muscles and together we managed to successfully refloat the dolphin around 6.30pm.”

The dolphin was last seen by the Surf Life Saving boat swimming a couple hundred meters beyond the sand bar and heading out to sea.

- Allied Media