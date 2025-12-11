Car ends up on train tracks after crashing through fence

Police officers at the scene of the crash in Beach St, Port Chalmers. Photo: Gregor Richardson

One of three people injured was taken to hospital after a car crashed through a fence into Dunedin’s port and on to train tracks this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash in Beach St, near Port Otago’s container terminal, about 11.15am.

A police spokeswoman said it was reported a vehicle ‘‘had gone through a fence into the port area and come to a stop on the train tracks in the port’’.

It was unknown exactly how this had happened, the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one rapid response unit, one ambulance and one operations manager attended.

One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

Two other people, both in minor conditions, were assessed and treated at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said nobody was trapped upon arrival, and crews assisted with scene safety.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz