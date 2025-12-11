Car ends up on train tracks after crashing through fence

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash in Beach St, near Port Otago’s container terminal, about 11.15am.
A police spokeswoman said it was reported a vehicle ‘‘had gone through a fence into the port area and come to a stop on the train tracks in the port’’.
It was unknown exactly how this had happened, the spokeswoman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one rapid response unit, one ambulance and one operations manager attended.
One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.
Two other people, both in minor conditions, were assessed and treated at the scene.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said nobody was trapped upon arrival, and crews assisted with scene safety.