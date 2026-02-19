Arrest after bike seat wielding man 'chased car'

Photo: ODT files

Two women were chased down in their car in the dark by an ‘‘aggressive’’ man wielding a bike seat, police say.

Police found the man still in the George St and Moray Pl area about 4.20am today, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The 26-year-old was earlier wandering around and attempted to steal a bike locked with a chain in George St.

He failed to get the bike, and instead decided to rip its seat off.

Sgt Lee said the man then went to the intersection of George St and Moray Pl where he stood and stared intently into a vehicle with two women inside waiting for a traffic light to turn green.

They did not know who he was.

When the light turned green, the driver went to turn and the man ‘‘became aggressive’’ and chased the car down on foot, police said.

While running, he attempted to hit the car with the bike seat.

The man’s behaviour was reported and officers tracked him down shortly after.

He was arrested and charged with threatening behaviour, unlawfully interfering with a bicycle and breach of bail.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz