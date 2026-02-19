Dunedin man threatens cops with hedge trimmer

The incident unfolded in Carlyle St. Photo: Google Maps

A man who burst out of a Dunedin property carrying what police thought was a chainsaw was actually wielding an electric hedge trimmer.

Police had been called to the address in North East Valley after reports of yelling and screaming.

When officers pointed their Tasers at the man he dropped the trimmer, fled to his car and drove off down Carlyle St at 10.30pm, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

When stopped by officers he refused to get out of the vehicle.

The man reversed down the street but was stopped by a second police vehicle further down.

He again refused to exit his vehicle and had to be physically pulled out.

He continued to resist until he was arrested, Sgt Lee said.

Police held the man in custody overnight and he would appear in Dunedin District Court today with his bail opposed.

The man was charged with threatening behavior likely to cause violence, failing to stop when required, escaping from police custody and resisting police.

