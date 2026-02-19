Swimmer who died at St Clair thought to be local man

Emergency services at St Clair Beach this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A man has died at St Clair Beach after extensive attempts to resuscitate him today.

Witnesses said the man was believed to be a local and was in the water at the saltwater pool end of the beach when he started waving for help.

Two French tourists with surfboards went to his aid and brought him ashore.

Hato Hone St John watch operations manager Cam Third was at the scene and said CPR was given as soon as he reached the shore.

‘‘A lot of off duty ambulance officers, doctors and firefighters were also on the beach at the time and got stuck in to help before we [St John ambulance crews] arrived.

‘‘That was awesome. That was really great to have — very helpful.

‘‘Sadly, he has passed.’’

Mr Third said the coroner would now investigate to determine whether the death was caused by drowning or a medical event.

Hato Hone St John was notified of a water incident in Saint Clair at 11:51am today, a spokesperson said.

One ambulance, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager attended.

A rahui is now in place at the beach until further notice.

The rāhui covers an area of Saint Clair and St Kilda beach for three days lifting at midday February 21 and applies to the gathering of kaimoana/seafood and recreational activities, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou said.