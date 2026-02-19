Green light for fast-tracked Homestead Bay housing

RCL Homestead Bay Limited lodged the application in June 2025 to construct 2800 residential homes and a commercial retail precinct. ODT GRAPHIC

A development of thousands of homes in Homestead Bay near Queenstown had been given the green light.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop has welcomed the Fast-track approval of thousands of the application by RCL Homestead Bay Ltd.

He said the construction of new homes would be a major economic boost in Queenstown.

RCL Homestead Bay Limited lodged the application in June 2025 to construct 2800 residential homes and a commercial retail precinct, which has now been approved by an independent panel.

“Approval for this project took around six months from the panel’s appointment,” Mr Bishop said today.

The project is estimated to contribute $720.3 million to GDP and support around 4420 jobs during construction, he said.

The development had been criticised by some submitters who raised issues around landscape, wastewater and roading.