Trio rounded up in Dunedin 'organised crime' bust

Police at the premises in Willis St. Photo: NZ Police

Three men face drugs and stolen property charges after police targeting "organised crime" raided a Dunedin commercial premises.

Officers hit the address in Willis St with a search warrant and arrested the trio after finding stolen vehicle.

The men, aged 28, 32, and 37, all appeared in Dunedin District Court today and were due to reappear on 12 March.

They face a range of charges relating to the supply of class C drugs, offering to supply class B drugs, and receiving stolen property.

“I am really pleased with this outcome, and it’s great for the community,” Detective Jo McLaughlan, of Dunedin’s Organised Crime Unit, said.

“The supply of drugs brings astronomical social harm to our community and will not be tolerated.

“This operation focused on disrupting illegal activity being run through commercial businesses and I am glad we are able to hold these three men to account."

- Allied Media