King flies in to support fundraisers

Former Cadbury employees and mental health advocates (from left) Fiona Dobber and Megan Fairley with I Am Hope ambassador Mike King in Dunedin. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A group of former Cadbury employees are doing something "phenomenal" with their mission to fundraise for mental health at their old work’s carpark, an advocate says.

Every Saturday for over five years, former Cadbury employees have turned up without fail at their former workplace’s carpark during the Otago Farmers Market at the Dunedin Railway Station to raise money for mental health.

I Am Hope ambassador Mike King flew into Dunedin to help them out at the weekend.

Last year in April, the former Cadbury employees reached $100,000 raised, mainly through gold-coin donations.

Former Cadbury employee and mental health advocate Megan Fairley said they would keep adding to the donation tally for as long as they could.

On Saturday, the group collected $1133, bringing their total to $122,541.

They had donated the largest chunk of that, $83,280, to I Am Hope.

Life Matters had been given $30,510 and other funds had been contributed to the Ronald McDonald House, Movember campaign and the Cyclone Gabrielle relief fund.

"This is all just from ticking away at it, just persistently being there ... we've just got to do something to help people, we need more empathy and compassion out in the world," Ms Fairley said.

Mr King sang their praises.

"They are out here rain, hail or snow — we’re just here to support Megan and the team just to show our appreciation."

