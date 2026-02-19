Bike brekkie fuels up city cyclists

Refreshed following a free fuel-up, Emily Cambridge with son Henry (2) and Artie their dog leave the bike breakfast at the railway station on Wednesday morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A free breakfast was served up in central Dunedin - all you had to do was ride a bike.

Over 250 cyclists stopped off at the Dunedin Railway Station for free coffee and food at the 2026 Bike Breakfast yesterday.

Organised by cycling advocacy group Spokes, the event offered free bike tune-ups and e-bike demonstrations.

Spokes was also asking for feedback on its proposal for lower cost cycling infrastructure solutions for the city.

- Allied Media