House 'burnt out' by fire in Gore

Crews are at the scene of a fire that looks to have gutted a house in east Gore.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they were alerted to the fire, on Gordon Tce, about midday.

Crews arrived to find the house "fully involved".

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said that at 12.15pm flames were still shooting from the roof and plumes of black smoke were rising from the property.

The fire was reported to emergency services about midday. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

He said it looked as though the house had been "fully burnt out".

The Fenz spokesman said they were not aware of anyone in danger.

Two fire trucks initially responded from Gore, and crews from Mataura and Pukerau were on their way.