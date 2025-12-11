Big building projects under way at schools

Te Kura o Tuahiwi celebrated the completion of its building project last week. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Six school building projects are under way or planned, including extra classrooms, to cater for Canterbury's growing population.

Ministry of Education head of property Gary Anaru said it is working with the local school boards of trustees on options to address their different schools' needs.

A much-anticipated project has been completed at Te Kura o Tuahiwi, a bicultural/bilingual primary school in Tuahiwi, North Canterbury.

Work is about to start on building new classrooms at Woodend School.

Planning is now under way for new classrooms at Amuri Area School in Culverden, while Oxford Area School and Kaiapoi North School have been getting on with other projects.

Oxford Area School principal Mike Hart standing on the netball court outside the new hall. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Other schools also have standard school-led projects happening next year, Anaru said.

"Ten Year Property Plan capital projects in North Canterbury are at various stages of completion, utilising their five-year allocation of funding."

Te Kura o Tuahiwi, between Kaiapoi and Rangiora, opened seven new teaching spaces earlier this year.

It also opened a new whare/hall last Friday.

The hall has been designed to hold 250 people, meaning they will finally be able to hold full school assemblies, prize-givings and indoor sports.

The kura regularly supports the marae across the road by hosting people before they are welcomed onto the marae.

Anaru said Woodend School will receive eight new classrooms, with the first four due to be handed over at Anzac weekend.

Amuri Area School is planning the upgrade of classrooms, the gym floor and changing rooms, with the aim of get work under way next year.

Kaiapoi North School has been looking out for some roll growth classrooms.

In the meantime, school-led projects are mostly complete to install a new fence and improve accessibility around the school, Anaru said.

Recent classroom upgrades include LED lighting replacements, acoustic wall linings, some window and door joinery and carpet replacement.

Te Waitai Sefton School will receive two new classrooms early next year.

There are no plans for major building projects at North Canterbury’s two largest schools, Rangiora and Kaiapoi high schools, despite the growth across the region, Anaru said.

"We continue to monitor residential and population growth, along with school roll trends across the Waimakariri district, to determine when actions may be needed to manage changes within the local school network."

Oxford Area School was earmarked for a complete rebuild in September 2018, with the first stage finally completed in January 2024.

But the redevelopment was put on hold last year as part of a nationwide ministry review of school builds.

In the meantime, board of trustees presiding member, Aaron Campbell, said the school is reviewing what it can do within budget constraints.

An outdoor sport canopy is being installed over the netball courts, before replacing the playing court turf.

‘‘It will be awesome. It will hopefully be finished by the end of the year and it will provide an extra outdoor space year-round.’’

Stage three of the school’s redevelopment was an upgrade of the general purpose (GP) hall, but Campbell is hoping to make a start on it next year.

The school plans to upgrade the flooring, seating, storage, heating and lighting in the hall, and improve the outdoor flow with the netball courts.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.