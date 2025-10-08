Dunedin Airport named best in NZ

Dunedin Airport staff (from left) GM operations and infrastructure Nick Rodger, head of project delivery Stu Casey, chief executive Daniel De Bono, head of operations Jesse Gibbs and GM business development Megan Crawford. Photo: Supplied

Dunedin Airport is flying high after being named the best airport of its size at a national award ceremony.

Dunedin and Queenstown Airports were named medium and large airports of the year respectively at the 2025 NZ Airports Awards, hosted by the NZ Airports Association, in Blenheim yesterday.

A ‘‘medium’’ airport was considered as recording between 200,000 and 2 million passengers per year, while a ‘‘large’’ had more than 2 million.

In a statement, the association said Dunedin Airport received the award ‘‘for its strong leadership, regional collaboration, and operational delivery.’’

‘‘The airport played a pivotal role in forming the Southern Airports Alliance, uniting airports and councils across the lower South Island to create the One Trip to See It All tourism initiative.

‘‘Judges called it a pioneering model of regional cooperation with long-term benefits for connectivity and economic growth.

‘‘Alongside this, Dunedin completed its Taxiway Rehabilitation Project and celebrated the return of international services with Jetstar, reinforcing its position as a resilient and forward-looking gateway for the region.’’

Dunedin Airport chief executive Daniel Do Bono said he was delighted to accept the award on behalf of his team.

‘‘This is fantastic acknowledgment for our team marking a milestone year that included the return of international services, significant infrastructure investment, and a strengthened commitment to sustainability and community.

‘‘Working with our Southern Way partners and stakeholders has produced these amazing results and we can all be very proud for the region.’’

Dunedin Airport was also recognised with a Commerical Projects of the Year award for the One Trip to See it All initiative, on behalf of the Southern Airport Alliance, which took place in July and August last year.

Dunedin Airport business development general manager Megan Crawford accepted the award with colleagues from Invercargill and Queenstown Airports.

‘‘It is incredible to have this recognition for the group who have come together and created an innovative and amazing campaign that has proved so popular with visitors,’’ she said.

The association said Queenstown Airport was named large airport of the year ‘‘in recognition of its exceptional performance across safety, commercial, and community outcomes’’.

A major highlight was the successful delivery of Australasia’s first Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS), which ‘‘set a new benchmark for runway safety and resilience’’, it said.

‘‘The judges also praised Queenstown’s wider operational excellence, from innovative commercial initiatives such as the redevelopment of Skippers Café, to its strong commitment to community engagement.

‘‘Together, these achievements demonstrate a team that consistently delivers world-class results in one of New Zealand’s most complex operating environments.’’

North Shore Airport was named small airport of the year.