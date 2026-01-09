Worker 'splashed with medical waste' in Dunedin explosion

A worker was washed by fire hoses in Dunedin's industrial area this morning following a reported explosion at a company which handles waste for healthcare facilities and "biosecurity risks".

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received a report of a boiler exploding and a gas leak at the Dunedin branch of Interwaste in Ward St.

He confirmed one person had been decontaminated after getting ‘‘debris’’ on them, believed to be medical waste.

A witness said a worker was stripped and washed down by firefighters using hoses.

Firefighters at the scene this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Multiple crews were attending, about 25 firefighters, the spokesman said.

‘‘We’ve cleared the building to make sure there’s no risk of gas.’’

Cordons were initially put place as a precautionary measure but the spokesman said they were looking to scale back their operations.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a chemical incident in Ward Street at 8.38am.

Ward St has been closed. Photo: Craig Baxter

One ambulance, a rapid response unit and an operations manager attended.

One patient, in minor condition, was being transported to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said.

Interwaste handles waste for healthcare facilities and "biosecurity risks".

A hazardous chemical notice is posted on the fence outside the building.

The company has been contacted for comment.

