Dunedin man's head gashed in bottle attack by stranger outside home

A Dunedin man received a large wound to the head after being bottled by a stranger outside his own home.

The 50-year-old victim was drinking with a friend on his Maitland St porch at 2.25am today when a 22-year-old man approached his home, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The young man was not known to the pair, he said.

During the interaction between the trio, there was a ‘‘disagreement,’’ and the young man allegedly bottled the victim.

He was left with a large, deep wound running up his forehead above his eye as a result.

The young man ran off and emergency services were called.

Police dogs were bought in to track the man, and he was located shortly after on a nearby roof.

He was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause injury and would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

Hato Hone St John provided the victim with medical assistance before being transported to Dunedin Hospital.

