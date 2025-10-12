Family found after 80 years

Erina McLean, right, with half-sister Madeleine Holland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Having thought she was an only child all her life, long-time Queenstowner Erina McLean says she’s thrilled to have learnt otherwise.

McLean, who turns 84 next week, says "I’ve been an only child for 81 years and it’s been a lonely life, I never ever, for a moment, thought there’d be anyone, anywhere".

However, after taking a DNA test, on her daughter Tracie’s suggestion, and a Facebook message from a son of a cousin she didn’t know existed, she’s discovered four half-siblings — two half-sisters and two half-brothers — who had the same dad she did.

Having grown up in Whanganui, McLean says her hunch is her mum had a fling with New Plymouth-based Bill Holland, who’d come through with his band.

"He was a bit of a party animal and he loved dancing and so did mum — she was a beautiful redhead."

However, McLean says her mum never mentioned anything.

"She had a very unhappy marriage when she was married to who I thought was my father.

"I was 18 months old when she left him," she says, after which she was raised by a foster family till her mum remarried.

Describing it as an emotional experience, McLean’s met all her ‘new’ family including a half-sister and half-brother who run a small retirement village in Australia.

She feels close to half-sister Madeleine Holland, whom she met in Snells Beach, near Warkworth, before Holland stayed here, confusing a close friend of McLean’s due to their likeness.

"The silly thing is she has also sewn all her life and been in a band — I used to sing in a rock and roll band when I was a teenager."

McLean’s also formed a close bond with New Plymouth-based half-brother Norm Holland, whom she met in Marton — he’s also paid a visit.

"I feel as if I’ve known him forever."

She admits she could easily have remained oblivious of these blood relations.

"There’s a feeling inside me, I’m not alone any more, I’m just thrilled about it."

