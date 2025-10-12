Family found after 80 years

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
McLean, who turns 84 next week, says "I’ve been an only child for 81 years and it’s been a lonely life, I never ever, for a moment, thought there’d be anyone, anywhere".
However, after taking a DNA test, on her daughter Tracie’s suggestion, and a Facebook message from a son of a cousin she didn’t know existed, she’s discovered four half-siblings — two half-sisters and two half-brothers — who had the same dad she did.
Having grown up in Whanganui, McLean says her hunch is her mum had a fling with New Plymouth-based Bill Holland, who’d come through with his band.
"He was a bit of a party animal and he loved dancing and so did mum — she was a beautiful redhead."
However, McLean says her mum never mentioned anything.
"She had a very unhappy marriage when she was married to who I thought was my father.
"I was 18 months old when she left him," she says, after which she was raised by a foster family till her mum remarried.
Describing it as an emotional experience, McLean’s met all her ‘new’ family including a half-sister and half-brother who run a small retirement village in Australia.
She feels close to half-sister Madeleine Holland, whom she met in Snells Beach, near Warkworth, before Holland stayed here, confusing a close friend of McLean’s due to their likeness.
"The silly thing is she has also sewn all her life and been in a band — I used to sing in a rock and roll band when I was a teenager."
McLean’s also formed a close bond with New Plymouth-based half-brother Norm Holland, whom she met in Marton — he’s also paid a visit.
"I feel as if I’ve known him forever."
She admits she could easily have remained oblivious of these blood relations.
"There’s a feeling inside me, I’m not alone any more, I’m just thrilled about it."