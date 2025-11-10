Liquor store targeted before vehicle dumped in lake

This Frankton liquor store was targeted by thieves early today. Photo: Google Maps

A Frankton liquor store was targeted in an early-morning burglary before thieves dumped a stolen vehicle in Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown police say.

Officers were alerted to the burglary at the commercial premises at the intersection of Tex Smith Ln and Hawthorne Dr, in Remarkables Park, about 2.15pm today.

Sergeant Tracy Haggart, Queenstown Acting Response Manager, said the stolen vehicle was "used to enter the premises, where two offenders have taken around $900 of alcohol.

"The offenders have fled the area, travelling to Kelvin Height Peninsula, where the vehicle was located abandoned and submerged in Lake Wakatipu at around 2.30am."

Police were working with Coastguard Queenstown and the Queenstown Lakes District Council to retrieve the vehicle.

Inquiries are continuing and police have appealed for information from the public, Sgt Haggart said.

They would like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage between 2am and 2.40am today around the Remarkables Park and Kelvin Heights areas.

"Police also ask anyone who may have any information about the incident to please contact us.

"Members of the public may see an increase in reassurance patrols in and around commercial business areas while our inquiries are ongoing."

People with information could contact police online through 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105. Please use the reference number P064408540.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media