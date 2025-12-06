One taken to hospital after Queenstown house fire

A person was taken to hospital as crews tackled a house fire in central Queenstown this morning.

The fire, on Hallenstein St, was reported shortly after 7am.

About 20 firefighters were fighting the blaze at one stage.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told RNZ several people had come out of the house by the time crews arrived, and one was taken to hospital to be assessed for smoke-related injuries.

They said the fire had been limited to the garage of the house, and was under control.