Golf centre partially reopens

Queenstown Lakes District Council sport and recreation manager and acting community services manager Simon Battrick outside the gutted remains of the council’s Frankton Golf Centre, following this month’s fire. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Frankton Golf Centre is back operating close to normal after a fire on December 13 closed the driving range, club house and pro shop.

The centre is owned and managed by Queenstown Lakes District Council on behalf of the community.

Council acting general manager community services Simon Battrick said in a statement the chipping/putting green and eight of the 10 driving range bays reopened last week, the Inspire Golf Pro Shop had also reopened in a temporary portacom next to the original building.

"We’ve temporarily closed holes eight and nine of the course to allow safe use of the driving range bays, but we expect to reopen them in mid-January after reinstating netting on the range that was affected by strong winds earlier this month."

Mr Battrick said it had been a "monumental effort" by their in-house facilities staff and contractors City Care to get things back up so soon after the fire.

"While it’s still a bit early to say for sure what the long-term future of the fire-affected club buildings will be, we’re working through ideas before presenting these for councillors to consider as soon as possible next year."

— Allied Media