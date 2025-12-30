Up and coming tennis stars try to ace veterans

REPORT & PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Queenstown’s Kai Milburn is on his toes during his three-set loss to Oliver Statham in the Te Anau Tennis Invitational yesterday.

Rain and strong winds which have battered the area recently stayed away and the event was played in perfect conditions.

A mix of up-and-coming players battled it out against veterans.

Queenstown locals and siblings, Dan and Kai Milburn, "put on a good show" against their competitive opponents.

Te Anau Tennis Club president Greg Sheppard said it was good to see them getting to play against the likes of Statham, who at 38 was at the end of his career.

"It's a really good experience for these young fellas, and they just love it," Mr Sheppard said.

About 900 visitors were courtside for the annual event.

"This field might not be as strong as what we've had in previous years ... but the games have been top quality," he said.

In the final, Isaac Becroft beat Corban Crowther.