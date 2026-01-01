Crowds queue for book sale in Alexandra

Alexandra Rotary member Murray Wham sells books as the customers queue at the Alexandra Rotary annual book sale which began this morning and runs until Sunday. Photo: Julie Asher

Readers rejoiced this morning as the doors opened at the Alexandra Rotary book sale.

As much part of a Central Otago summer as cherries and sunburn, the annual event draws people from all around the region to find books to tide them over the holidays and long afterwards.

Queues of people lined up to get their first look at tables laden with books, puzzles, magazines and board games.

Organiser Mark Willyams said there had been a last-minute rush of donations, and people were dropping off books as they went into the sale room.

There would be no shortage of books to buy during the week and it would be worth revisiting the sale as stock was replenished, he said.