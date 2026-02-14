Connection one step closer after cycling trail

Coastal Connection project co-ordinator Emily Cooper (centre) with some of the walkers, cyclists and dignitaries who celebrated the opening of the first stage (Waitati and Mopanui Rd) of the Coastal Connection trail yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The long and winding road has started, and it is headed this way.

Six years ago, a group of locals formed a public Facebook group, all with the aim of building a walking and cycling trail, connecting Waikouaiti and Dunedin and all the communities in between.

Now there are more than 500 members and the group has just officially opened the first section of the Coastal Connection trail.

Stage one is the section between Waitati and Mopanui Rd, close to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary.

It is a 4.3km-long, grade 2 trail, climbing to 300m above sea level, giving views of Blueskin Bay, the coastline and surrounding hills.

Construction started in August 2024, after resource consent was granted and Waitati landowners Graeme and Marie Bennett allowed access for the trail to pass through their property.

About 100 people attended the grand opening of the first section yesterday, where Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker cut a ribbon at the Mopanui Rd end.

Coastal Connection project co-ordinator Emily Cooper was delighted the first stage was now complete and it had given the team "the confidence" to continue.

"I have no doubt that the whole trail will be complete.

‘I think it just proves to everybody, that it is actually happening — it’s not just a dream," she said.

She said the first stage had cost about $400,000.

"It should have cost twice that, but thanks to the thousands of hours that volunteers have put in, it has cost considerably less."

Later this year, it was hoped construction of the section between Orokonui Ecosanctuary and Purakaunui Rd would begin and Port Chalmers would be reached sometime after that.

However, it was difficult to say when the whole length of the Coastal Connection trail would be completed, she said.

"We’ll be just chipping away at it, as and when we can, with volunteers."

Ultimately, the shared-use path would be part of a much longer trail between Oamaru and Waihola, which would link the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail and the Clutha Gold Cycle Trail.

