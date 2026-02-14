Funding for expansion expected

Wakatipu High School principal Oded Nathan. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Wakatipu High School should receive initial funding this year for its long-awaited expansion, its principal says.

Up to 18 new classrooms could be required due to rising student numbers, Allied Media understands.

The formal process will start on March 1, when the school submits its 2026 roll numbers to the Ministry of Education.

Principal Oded Nathan said he hoped the expansion, which would lift the school’s capacity to 2000, would start gathering speed by mid-year.

The school had existing capacity for 1625 students, and it started this year with 1528. However, 24 of those were international students, which were not counted by the ministry.

There were 371 year 9 students who started this year — "the biggest cohort we’ve ever had" — while another 52 enrolments had been received across years 10 to 13, Mr Nathan said.

The school’s leaders have been signalling it needs to expand for the past two years.

Mr Nathan said there was still "a fair amount of water to go under the bridge and largely stuff that’s out of our control".

"But the general sentiment and feeling from the ministry and people we’re talking to is that we’ll start to get into that process ... this year ... in terms of getting the seed funding that’s required for the design and build."

Mr Nathan confirmed he was pushing for permanent classrooms, some of which might be used for hard material technology and science.

He was also advocating for all of the classrooms to be delivered at the same time.

"The ministry has said they might not bring all ... those classrooms in at one time — they might do it in a staged fashion — which is also something I’ll be pushing to avoid.

"As you know, we opened up the new campus in 2018; two years later we had to close off half the campus to expand it [and] we were a construction site until 2023.

"I’m pretty keen to avoid that."

He said he had also "really emphasised" to ministry officials the school’s expansion was necessary and welcome, "but that can’t be the end game".

"They need to, simultaneously, be looking for land and starting to think about a second school or a second campus or something, because the 2000 [capacity] will really only ... buy us five years.

"They have to expand the current school and they have to find land and start thinking about [the future] — and they need to get on to that now."

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz