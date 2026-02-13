Highlanders upset Crusaders with late Millar penalty

Cameron Millar strikes the winning penalty from 47m out against the Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Reuters

Cameron Millar was the man of the hour again as the Highlanders shocked the Crusaders to make the perfect start to the Super Rugby season tonight.

Millar had ice in his veins as he kicked a 47m penalty with three minutes to play to seal a 25-23 win at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

It came two years after he produced one of the great individual displays, scoring 27 points to beat the Crusaders at the same ground.

Any win over the Crusaders is welcome – especially when they are the reigning champions and the Highlanders are fresh off a wooden spoon.

But you get the sense this one will mean more.

The Highlanders, as has been mentioned 100 times already this season, lost seven games by seven points or less in 2025.

Starting 2026 by winning one of the close ones must mean something.

It was 13-8 to the Crusaders shortly after halftime when the Highlanders produced five of their finest minutes.

Centre Jonah Lowe made a nice break from a lineout before reserve prop Angus Ta’avao scored with his first touch as a Highlander.

The next try was one of the great scores in the southern side’s 30 years of existence, and if a couple of the passes seemed on the flat side, nobody gave two hoots.

Timoci Tavatavanawai – immense in his comeback from a broken arm – was on the back foot but charged up the field.

Jona Nareki had a touch, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens joined in, and Lowe was the last man up to score a screamer.

A 22-13 lead for the Landers, then. Handy but obviously not insurmountable, especially against the auld enemy.

The Crusaders duly made a dent in the deficit when they camped close to the Highlanders’ line for five minutes, and eventually the pressure told, leading to a Will Jordan try.

Two-point lead. Just under 20 minute to play. Could the Highlanders hold out the invaders?

Jordan peeled off an almighty break but the Highlanders were in flat-out scramble mode.

Taha Kemara gave the Crusaders the lead with a penalty with nine minutes remaining.

It was anyone’s game, obviously.

But would the rugby gods, as they so often have not in recent times, shine upon the Highlanders?

Yes. Yes they would.

After Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor produced a shocking pass to blow an almost certain try, Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens kicked and was clipped, creating the penalty for that man Millar to kick.

The Highlanders sprang an early tactical surprise when they switched both props – youngster Rohan Wingham earning his first start for the team and Josh Bartlett his second.

That left the more seasoned Ethan de Groot and Ta’avao on the bench in a clear bid to match the Crusaders’ all-All Blacks front row bomb squad.

It did not seem to make much difference in the early exchanges as both sides showed endeavour with plenty of rust and mistakes.

Millar had an easy early opportunity for three points and took it, and debutant Lucas Casey and skipper Tavatavanawai each nabbed early turnovers.

The first try of the 2026 Super Rugby season came a little out of nowhere but it was a peach.

After a Highlanders lineout, the Crusaders put the squeeze on but did not get their timing quite right.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens found Caleb Tangitau, who had two defenders to beat – and he did it with ease.

It was a thrilling reminder of Tangitau’s finishing skill, and the Highlanders might go a long way if he keeps getting the ball.

The Crusaders replied immediately, even if the build-up appeared on the shady side as Millar was clobbered in the air.

Former Highlanders under-20 captain Noah Hotham spotted a completely unmarked blindside and strolled to the line.

The rest of the first half was fairly uneventful – we expect lots of box kicks now, but that does not mean we have to enjoy them – and ended with a Rivez Reihana penalty to give the Crusaders a two-point lead.

That set the scene for a second half that gave fans their money’s worth.

The Highlanders remain at home to play the Chiefs next Saturday night.

The scores

Highlanders 25 (Caleb Tangitau, Angus Ta’avao, Jonah Lowe tries; Cameron Millar 2 con, 2 pen)

Crusaders 23 (Noah Hotham, Will Jordan tries; Rivez Reihana con, 2 pen, Taha Kemara con, pen)

Halftime: Crusaders 10-8.

Crowd: 15,170.