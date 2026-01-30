Interest in young outside backs

Jamie Joseph keeps a close eye on Highlanders training. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Perhaps Ben Smith might have to get used to talking to the media more often.

It could be former head honcho Clarke Dermody, of course. Or Cory Brown. Or one of the other assistants.

Nobody quite knows what will happen if Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph is promoted to the All Blacks and any future planning by the club is being done behind closed doors.

Smith, continuing his transition from a great on the field to a developing assistant coach, was the man thrust forward this week to talk about the Highlanders’ opening preseason clash with the Crusaders in Timaru today.

Rugby never feels completely natural in this part of the world in January — and having two entirely separate Highlanders teams, and a game split into four quarters, does little to alter that feeling — but the game still holds importance as it is the first opportunity for the players to see some action.

‘‘They’re pretty ready. They’ve been training for six or seven weeks, or whatever is, so they’re ready for a game,’’ Smith said.

‘‘It will be good to see us take on opposition rather than beating ourselves up.’’

There is obviously some public appetite for rugby’s return, too, as a sold-out and redeveloped Fraser Park is expected to attract 4000 fans for the clash between the southern rivals.

They will get to see plenty of interesting newcomers on both sides.

Highlanders fans might be particularly keen, as Smith is, to see exciting young outside backs Stanley Solomon and Xavier Tito-Harris have their first run in blue, gold and maroon.

‘‘They’ve been really impressive,’’ Smith said.

‘‘Stanley, I’ve enjoyed how he goes about his work. He’s pretty diligent around how he prepares and I’m excited for him to get an opportunity.

‘‘Xavier is an exciting talent. In space at training, he’s looked really dangerous and he’s good under the high ball.’’

While Taine Robinson starts in the second-half team at fullback after being the regular first five for the Highlanders in the first half of last season, Smith confirmed he was also an option at No10.

‘‘His versatility is something that’s a massive bonus for our team. He’s at 15 this week but he’s a good 10 as well.’’

Smith said incumbent Highlanders captain Timoci Tavatavanawai had resumed contact training after missing most of the NPC with a broken arm.

‘‘He’s not far away. He just needs to get some work done to be ready.’’

Injury-plagued No 8 Hugh Renton will have his first full block of training next week, but tighthead prop Saula Ma’u is still a few weeks away after dislocating his shoulder for Otago.

All Blacks forwards Ethan de Groot and Fabian Holland were not under any restrictions but were getting their bodies prepared for a big season and they had added plenty of intensity and quality to training, Smith said.

Former All Blacks flanker Ethan Blackadder will captain a first-half Crusaders team containing some star power in the backs in Braydon Ennor, Chay Fihaki and Kyle Preston.

Otago winger Jae Broomfield and Southland prop Jack Sexton are in a second-half team captained by first five Rivez Reihana.

■Exciting Southland first five Jimmy Taylor is joining the Highlanders high-performance programme.

Taylor’s older brother, Jack, graduated from the programme in 2023 and is now a regular at hooker for the Highlanders.

