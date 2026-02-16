Wild weather moving south as North Island takes battering

A tree down in front of Our Lady of The Rosary School in Lower Hutt. Photo: RNZ

The wild weather that has battered the North Island appears set to make its way south.

MetService meteorologist John Law told RNZ the rainfall was sticking around in the north, but gradually moving south. Places like Wairarapa, which were extremely wet overnight, particularly in the south-eastern corner, will continue to see rain come through.

The rain is also moving south with places like parts of Canterbury seeing heavy falls, but it should ease off in the far northern parts of the country with places like Wairoa hopefully seeing things improve through the morning, he said.

There are still plenty of severe weather warnings and watches in place, particularly on the eastern side of the country, he said.

The rain is expected to continue in Manawatū and Taihape until about 3pm today, with a fair bit more rain to come today as the low pressure system moves southwards, he said.

There would also be extremely strong winds, he said.

"Incredibly gusty winds here in Wellington, with gusts of about 190kmh up the top of Mount Kaukau - and we've seen that in a very exposed area of course, but plenty of strong winds through there."

The wind is forecast to increase around the Wairarapa coastline and through parts of Hawke's Bay, he said.

In Wellington the strong winds are forecast until around 1pm today, he said.

A fallen tree on a road in Newlands, Wellington. Photo: RNZ

Air New Zealand has paused all flights in and out of the capital, Napier and Palmerston North.

Chief operating officer Alex Marren said strong wind conditions were continuing in Wellington, with forecasts of more than 60 knots.

"We're also experiencing high wind conditions in Napier and Palmerston North. As a result, we have currently paused all operations in and out of Wellington, Napier, and Palmerston North. Safety is paramount and we are continuing to closely monitor conditions, with winds expected to reduce later this morning when we expect to resume services.

"Yesterday's weather resulted in 45 flight cancellations in and out of Wellington. We know flight disruptions are frustrating, and our teams are working around the clock to rebook affected passengers and get them to their destination safely and as quickly as possible."

Marren said Air NZ had added flexibility for customers with bookings in and out of Wellington today.

The top of the South Island in places like Marlborough would keep the strong wind watch until about 1pm, with heavy rain expected towards Canterbury particularly in places like Banks Peninsula and a heavy rain warning would remain in place until about Tuesday, he said.

The second half of the week was looking much more settled, with things starting to ease in the North Island later today, but it would take a little longer in the South Island, he said.

While there are no watches in place for the South yet, the MetService is forecasting Dunedin to be lashed by rain tomorrow, peaking between 10am and 2pm.

Wind still howling in Wellington

Wellington City Council said it has been a rough night in the city, with the wind still blowing very hard.

Big trees came down overnight on some main roads including Glenmore Street, and Middleton Road between Tawa and Johnsonville.

The council's call centre got about 50 calls about fallen trees and damage right across the city.

There are also reports of some streetlights in the region not working.

People should stay off the beaches on the south coast with untreated sewage having been discharged overnight via the short outfall at Moa Point because of the heavy rain.

People should also stay away from the forested parts of the Town Belt due to the danger from falling trees and branches.

Several highways around Wellington have been closed due to fallen trees blocking the road.

State Highway 58 is closed between Postgate Drive and Oak Avenue in Porirua due to a tree falling.

State Highway 2 is also closed to northbound traffic just north of the State Highway 58 offramp near Lower Hutt, also due to an overnight treefall.

The transport agency says its contractors have been responding to multiple incidents overnight and are working to clear all affected sites.

It says due to high winds, some trees might take some time to clear.

More than 30,000 properties have lost power across the North Island.

Powerco says about 23,000 properties across its network have lost connections, and in the Wellington region about 10,000 have their connections cut.

People have been evacuated in Manawatū and on the coast of the Tararua District due to rising river levels.

The entire Manawatū-Whanganui region is in a state of emergency with heavy rain, flooding as severe weather lashes the lower North Island.

Fire and Emergency have had 185 call outs across the lower North Island - with roofs lifting, power lines down, and trees and windows being blown in.

Five districts - Manawatū, Rangitīkei, Tararua, Waipā and Ōtorohanga District - are in states of emergency.

On Sunday afternoon, all remaining flights in and out of Wellington for the day were cancelled, as were Cook Strait ferry crossings.