SH1 crash claims fourth victim

Four people have now died after a crash between a car and a campervan on State Highway 1 south of Blenheim last month.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 10.40am on Sunday, February 22.

Two people died at the scene, near Redwood Pass, and another died in hospital soon after.

The fourth person died on Friday, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, police said.

The third person to die has been now been identified as Belgium national Victoria Docx.

Docx's death notice described her as a “warm-hearted, wise, strong woman with an open view of the world”.

Docx had been travelling in New Zealand with a friend.

One person remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated by police.

