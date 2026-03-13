'Sick and dangerous' teacher aide jailed for sexually abusing girls

Manase Uaisele was sentenced in the Napier District Court to five years and four months in prison for sexual offending against young girls. Photo / Ric Stevens

Police are open to receiving further complaints about a former teacher aide, described by a victim as a “sick and dangerous man”, who has been jailed for sexual offending against young girls.

Manase Muimui Folou Uaisele, 33, was sent to prison for five years and five months on Friday, on 12 charges of sexual connection and indecent acts with children and young people.

He was also placed on the child sex offender register.

Teacher aide at Te Whai Hiringa School

Five victims were students when Uaisele was a teacher aide at Te Whai Hiringa School in Hastings, formerly known as Peterhead School.

He also worked as a youth worker at another youth organisation and assaulted a child there.

In the Napier District Court on Friday, an earlier victim, now an adult woman, confronted Uaisele in person.

Uaisele groomed her into having sex with him multiple times a decade ago.

He provided her with a phone, jewellery and clothing, and told her they would get married when she was old enough.

“For years, I convinced myself that what happened wasn’t as bad as it was,” the woman said in a victim impact statement.

“Now, I see it for what it was: manipulation, control, and abuse from a sick and dangerous man.”

The woman also apologised to the other girls who became Uaisele’s victims after her, because she had not come forward sooner.

“I carry deep guilt for the young children who were abused after me,” she said.

“I hope there can be understanding that I was only a child. I was not protected, and I did not have the safety, support, or understanding needed to speak out.

“My delay was not a choice made from negligence, but from fear.

“Still, I will carry the pain of their suffering and my own suffering for the rest of my life.”

A summary of facts said that Uaisele sexually touched five girls while at Te Whai Hiringa School.

On one occasion, he placed a girl’s hand on his penis, under his shorts, and on another, he rubbed a girl over her legs and lower body.

Judge Russell Collins commended the courage of the now-adult woman who spoke out and other girls who provided victim impact statements to the court.

‘A great deal of courage’

So did the Hastings police child protection supervisor, Detective Sergeant Kate Hyde, who said outside the court that “it takes a great deal of courage to come forward and stand up to your abuser”.

“These brave actions of the victims have not only led to holding Uaisele to account but may have also protected other children from suffering how they did,” Hyde said.

“This matter has now been concluded in court. However, police will take further complaints should any other victims come forward,” she said.

The girls who provided statements described the effects Uaisele’s offending had on them.

One said she had since had anxiety and depression and often felt unsafe. Her self-esteem was badly affected, and she had stopped wearing close-fitting clothing.

At times, the pain and distress became so overwhelming that she began to self-harm, meaning she now bore scars that would remind her of what had happened.

Another said she knew she did not do anything wrong, “but I still feel broken inside sometimes”.

“You are a real coward who needs to live with this for the rest of your life,” the girl’s statement said.

SEXUAL HARM