Former Black Power member jailed despite changes since shootings

Daniel Tewini Ngatai, 37, was sentenced in the Manukau District Court. Photo: Ella Scott-Fleming / Open Justice

A former patched Black Power member was born into a life akin to the movie Once Were Warriors, and went on to live by only one code – one of gangs, guns and drug dealing.

But now Daniel Tewini Ngatai, 37, says he has turned his life around. His claims, supported by a recovery centre boss, included that he was sober, mentoring others, and planned to have his facial tattoos removed.

In the Manukau District Court, where he stood this week, ready to pay the price for his most recent crimes, he pleaded with a judge to allow him to stay in the community and with his family, so he could continue helping others.

Judge Janey Forrest commended Ngatai for confronting his past and turning his life around, but said, with a “really sad heart”, she had to send him to prison.

The courtroom was filled with Ngatai’s family as well as his recovery “brothers” – former gang members from different gangs, many also with facial tattoos, whom he had mentored.

His emotional supporters said goodbye to him, and Judge Forrest took a minute for herself.

Gang-on-gang shooting

The court heard that in February 2022, Ngatai was caught up in a lifestyle of gangs, drugs and violence.

He was at a friend’s home in Māngere, South Auckland, when two members of the King Cobras gang drove down the long driveway, approaching the house.

Ngatai spoke to the gang members through a gate and there was a disagreement.

He went back into the house while the King Cobras went back to their car, with one getting into the driver’s seat.

A few minutes later, Ngatai came out of the house with a shotgun and fired at the men.

The driver began to reverse down the driveway while the passenger tried getting into one of the car’s back doors.

Ngatai fired two more shots at the man outside the vehicle.

The man retreated to the boot of the car, retrieved a shotgun of his own and shot back at Ngatai, who again returned fire.

Ngatai left the address.

Neighbours who heard the gunshots called the police, who, upon entering the house, found CCTV footage of the incident.

‘Significant’ damage to a police car

Then, in November of 2022, police received a call from a member of the public about a black Holden on the road in Papakura, South Auckland.

An officer spotted Ngatai driving the car and began following him.

While his patrol car was parked behind Ngatai at the lights, Ngatai revved his engine loudly before reversing at speed into the police car, causing significant damage.

Ngatai then sped away, mounting the curb and hitting the side of a building as he did so.

Shortly after, the Police Eagle Helicopter spotted the Holden abandoned in Manurewa.

A police search of the vehicle found a shotgun with a metal pole taped to the stock, and ammunition.

A gang-related stick-up

Three days later, Ngatai and another Black Power member, Jordan Shortland, approached a house in Papakura, South Auckland.

The house had a tall metal gate with spikes on top at the start of the driveway and was home to Killer Beez associate Arden Jennings.

Ngatai and Shortland climbed over the gate and found Jennings outside feeding his cat.

They pulled a sawn-off double-barreled shotgun on Jennings and demanded to be let into the garage.

“Open up the garage or I’ll shoot you,” Shortland threatened.

Jennings unlocked the garage and went inside, followed by the Black Power members, who both demanded he give them the keys to his Harley Davidson.

Ngatai then pointed the shotgun at Jennings and fired, missing the man and hitting a nearby toolbox.

He then began punching Jennings in the head, Shortland joined in, both throwing around 20 punches in total and continuing to demand the keys.

They then left, with Shortland telling Jennings the motorcycle was “his” and he would be back to claim it.

Jennings told his father, who then told the police.

Nearly a week later, Ngatai was arrested at his home in Papakura.

A police search of his address located a double-barreled shotgun in one of the bedrooms.

Shortland was sentenced for the aggravated robbery in September last year.

Bags of meth

Later in 2023, police responded to a firearms incident in Massey, West Auckland.

Ngatai was seen leaving the scene in a car and was followed by police and pulled over.

A search of the vehicle found 240 grams of methamphetamine separated into smaller baggies, drug utensils and $4000 cash.

This amounted to one charge of possessing meth for supply.

He later went on to breach his bail conditions by cutting off his monitoring bracelet and going on the run for eight days.

Appeals to the judge

Ngatai’s sentencing began with him reading a letter to the judge.

He apologised to his victims and the wider community.

“Forgive me as I pay for my crimes with my freedom.”

He also apologised to his family, particularly his partner and six children who “paid the biggest price” for his offending.

He said he had changed his life through alcohol and drug counselling with the Māori-based Whakaoranga Whānau Recovery Hub.

Hub CEO Whaea Rhonda Zielinski said Ngatai was born into a life that mirrored the film Once Were Warriors with booze, gangs and abuse.

She said Ngatai had confronted the trauma of his past and become a mentor in their community.

“There are eight men in this courtroom today who have very similar pasts to Daniel,” she said.

“He is the reason that they are now free.”

She begged the judge not to send Ngatai to prison, as it would be more beneficial for him to work in the sector that had helped him to change.

‘It takes its toll’

In her submissions, Crown prosecutor Anna Lin pointed out how long it took for Ngatai to plead guilty to the charges.

Judge Forrest interjected, saying the three- to-four-year delay was not Ngatai’s fault.

He had multiple charges with multiple co-offenders, the judge said, one of his co-offenders had also absconded on bail and then presented with mental health problems.

Another co-offender’s lawyer had died, all incidents that were out of Ngatai’s control and delayed the justice process.

Judge Forrest considered whether Ngatai’s sentence could be reduced to home detention but found that due to the seriousness of the crimes, it wouldn’t be lawful.

With a “really sad heart”, she sentenced Ngatai to four years and four months in prison.

She suggested Zielinski take her criticisms about the rehabilitative shortcomings of prison to its lawmakers.

After an emotional goodbye between Ngatai, his “brothers”, partner and crying son, Judge Forrest said she would take a 10-minute break.

“It takes its toll,” she told the courtroom.

- Ella Scott-Fleming, Open Justice reporter