Plenty to ponder for 'Jim' ahead of milestone match

Timoci Tavatavanawai : 'I looked forward to playing one game, and to play 50 is unreal.' Photo: Gregor Richardson

Nothing seems to bother Timoci Tavatavanawai too much.

The Fijian All Black known as "Jim" could be forgiven for feeling a little frazzled today.

He is preparing to play the defending champion Crusaders tonight in the Super Rugby opener at Forsyth Barr Stadium, a game that marks his competitive comeback after five months on the sidelines with a broken arm.

Tavatavanawai is handling the main leadership duties in the absence of fellow Highlanders co-captain Hugh Renton, and like everyone in the squad, he is digesting the awful news star player Fabian Holland is out for the season.

Add in the ongoing speculation over the future of Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph, considered one of the two leading contenders to replace Scott Robertson at the All Blacks, and there is plenty happening.

On top of all that, Tavatavanawai will be allowing himself a small moment of reflection as he runs out for his 50th Super Rugby game.

"I can’t really explain the feeling," he said.

"It’s exciting. I looked forward to playing one game, and to play 50 is unreal.

"I’m over the moon. I’ve been off the ground for so long. I’m more excited than anyone around here."

Tavatavanawai got his start on the wing for Moana Pasifika but has really thrived since switching to the midfield for the Highlanders.

He has embraced the culture of the southern club and the responsibilities of leadership.

"This group . . . we’ve got a good bunch of men here who are willing to learn and willing to grow each week.

"It’s just a pleasure, an honour to lead this bunch of men."

What was not particularly pleasurable was the Highlanders earning the wooden spoon last year.

Tavatavanawai plans no repeat of that.

"We fell short. Most of the games we lost were by seven points or less.

"A few lads have got games under their belts now. They know the feeling, they know the experience around it, and they’re looking forward to the 2026 season. So am I."

Injured Highlanders lock Fabian Holland watches his team-mates at the captain's run ahead of tonight's game against the Crusaders. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Highlanders will hope to produce something special tonight for their fallen comrade.

Holland, set to have shoulder surgery and miss the entire season, leaves a giant hole in the second row.

"We’re really sad for Fabian," Tavatavanawai said.

"He brings a lot of energy to the group.

"We’re sad for him, but it’s an opportunity for another lad out there who is going to showcase his talent."

The Highlanders-Crusaders game starts at 7.05pm and is to be refereed by Angus Gardner.