Highlanders pick Casey to start at No 8 against Crusaders

Lucas Casey has been named at No 8 for the Highlanders' opening game of the season. PHOTO: NZ RUGBY / SMARTFRAME

Two of the Highlanders’ most exciting young stars are sidelined but an intriguing third will make his Super Rugby debut on Friday night.

Otago sensation Lucas Casey has been named at No 8 for the opening game of the season against the defending champion Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Co-captain and first-choice No 8 Hugh Renton is not at full fitness yet but Casey, more of an openside flanker, has leapfrogged another specialist No 8 in Nikora Broughton to get his first run at this level.

"He’s trained really well and he’s had a good season," Joseph said.

"You see a young guy coming through, really confident, really playing well — keep him going."

While Casey set the NPC alight last season in the No 7 jersey, he has played regularly at the back of the scrum for his Kaikorai club, and Joseph sees no issues with the switch of positions.

"I think the way we want to play the game, it’ll be fine."

Casey’s elevation will be some consolation for Highlanders fans deflated at the sight of boom youngsters Fabian Holland and Dylan Pledger in the stands on Friday night.

Pledger, the halfback who was another to shine in a thrilling Otago season, has been robbed of his debut Highlanders season by a serious knee injury.

Holland is no rookie — he quickly became an established All Black last year — but it seems possible he will not see much Super Rugby this year.

The Highlanders have provided no significant update on the giant Dutch lock’s health since he dislocated his shoulder in the preseason game against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown, but the Otago Daily Times understands Holland could be out for up to four months.

In his absence, veteran Mitch Dunshea will be joined by the versatile Oliver Haig at lock.

Pumas lock Tomas Lavanini was not quite ready after joining the squad late and, like Renton in the coming weeks, would get a chance to get match-fit through playing for the Highlanders Bravehearts in the new development competition, Joseph said.

Jack Taylor is given the nod at hooker, former All Black Angus Ta’avao starts at tighthead prop in the long-term absence of Saula Ma’u, and Sean Withy is preferred to Veveni Lasaqa at openside.

A Highlanders backline that looks as exciting as it has in years includes Jonah Lowe at centre after looking strong in the preseason, and Timoci Tavatavanawai ready to start and earn his 50th Super Rugby cap.

Cameron Millar is the starting first five — he was benched initially last season then suffered a nasty concussion — after flourishing for Otago and regaining his confidence.

"I think Cam had an awesome season in the NPC, and the team did very well," Joseph said.

"He’s got that confidence now, so I guess the key for us as coaches is to keep that momentum going.

"It’s a tough position at Super Rugby level. He’s a prolific goalkicker, and we’re going to need that skill. If it’s going to be a tight game, having a player like Cam playing well is crucial."

The Highlanders bench includes Reesjan Pasitoa, set to make his official debut for the team after stints with the Force and Brumbies, and young wider squad prop Rohan Wingham.

Other players unavailable with injury are backs Stanley Solomon, Xavier Tito-Harris, Finn Hurley and Andrew Knewstubb.

The Crusaders might not be at 100% strength but they can still name a squad with 13 All Blacks.

Leicester Fainga’anuku is at left wing, former Alhambra-Union man Noah Hotham is preferred to Kyle Preston at halfback, and there is close to a bomb squad on the bench in Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell and Will Jordan.

More than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the game and the Highlanders anticipate a final crowd of about 15,000.

Highlanders v Crusaders

The teams

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Lucas Casey, Sean Withy (co-captain), TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Oliver Haig, Angus Ta’avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Henry Bell, Josh Bartlett, Rohan Wingham, Will Stodart, Veveni Lasaqa, Adam Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tanielu Tele’a.

Crusaders: Chay Fihaki, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili (captain), Leicester Fainga’anuku, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham, Christian Lio-Willie, Ethan Blackadder, Dom Gardiner, Jamie Hannah, Antonio Shalfoon, Seb Calder, George Bell, Finlay Brewis. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, Taha Kemara, Will Jordan.