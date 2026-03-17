Team know they need to be better

Ben Smith

Ben Smith says nobody is more critical of the Highlanders than themselves.

The assistant coach said there had been a vigorous review session yesterday looking at the one that got away in Christchurch.

Despite playing against 14 men for 30 minutes, and creating plenty of opportunities, the Highlanders wasted a golden opportunity to do the double over the Crusaders and slipped to a 29-18 loss.

‘‘We’re always pretty critical of ourselves around how we review and looking at our performances,’’ Smith said.

‘‘For 45 minutes there, we played some really good footy, and we put a good account of our game out there.

‘‘That’s always important. You review where you’re going to get better, and what that looks like.

‘‘If you do that really properly on a Monday, and you look at it critically but everyone sees it as an opportunity to get better, and it’s nothing personal ... and we’ve done that.

‘‘There were some good opportunities we missed at the weekend and we need to be better this week.’’

It does not get any easier.

Friday night’s visitors are the Hurricanes — and they have not lost to the Highlanders since 2020.

‘‘Obviously, they’ve got some really experienced players in there, and they’ve got a lot of talent around how they go about their work.

‘‘It’s a big challenge for our group but we’re really excited about that.’’

The Highlanders might be struggling for consistency on the field, particularly in areas like the lineout, but they possess no lack of attacking weapons.

They are fourth in Super Rugby for metres gained and tied for first in defenders beaten, winger Caleb Tangitau leads the competition in metres gained and is third in clean breaks, and the unstoppable Timoci Tavatavanawai has beaten 12 more defenders than the next best player.

‘‘We’ve got some dangerous players, both backs and forwards, and when we can give them space and opportunities, you can see what we can do,’’ Smith said.

‘‘We need to make sure we do it for 80 minutes.’’

Moana Pasifika halfback Augustine Pulu was the only player mentioned in the Super Rugby judicial update yesterday.

It appears there will be no further sanction for Crusaders winger Chay Fihaki, who was sin-binned when he clobbered Highlanders first five Cameron Millar in the head.

Millar had ‘‘responded well’’ and was working through HIA protocols, Smith said.

Tomas Lavanini was ‘‘a little bit sore’’ after copping his own blow, while fellow lock Mitch Dunshea was having his calf niggle monitored.

Reesjan Pasitoa will be set for his first start if Millar is scratched, but the Highlanders will be out of specialist locks if Lavanini and Dunshea are not right, perhaps meaning TK Howden will move to the second row to join Oliver Haig.

Chiefs outside back Etene Nanai-Seturo is the latest New Zealand player to confirm a move overseas.

Nanai-Seturo, who has 21 tries in 67 games for the Chiefs, will join French club Clermont Auvergne from next season.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz