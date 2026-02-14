Six bikes, winning ways net top award for rider

Cole Scammell on his Honda CT90. In behind him are the six bikes he raced at the Burt Munro Challenge (from back): 1995 Honda CR250, 2009 Suzuki Hayabusa land speed bike, 2000 Hayabusa, 2003 Ducati 749, 1952 Velocette Mac and a 2010 Pro Mod. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Six bikes, two vehicles, sand, tracks and hills — the challenge was met and he has the spoils to show for it.

Dunedin motorcycle racer Cole Scammell headed south for the Burt Munro Challenge in Invercargill, held from February 4-8, and did so well he won the highly sought-after competitor of the year award.

The award reflected not just podium finishes, but the willingness to compete in so many different races.

In all, Scammell took down eight bikes in two vehicles, and raced on six different bikes over four days.

"Yeah, it was exhausting, but I love riding bikes. And there is nothing better than riding down there.

"Some of the races, with the older bikes, were really friendly," he said.

"What is my favourite bike? The one I am riding at that time."

An 11-year-old Cole Scammell with John Munro and the trophy for competitor of the year which he won 17 years later. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Scammell, together with his partner Tasha Williamson, headed off on February 4 for Invercargill, arriving at 7pm.

But the night was far from over — work had to be done on the bikes and they then had to be loaded on to the trailer.

Up at 6am the next day, Scammell headed to the Bluff Hill Climb, loading a turbo Suzuki Hayabusa.

"It was a lot of fun, although the 600m straight was a bit intimidating. That bike does 0-255kmh in 400m and the straight is bumpy. The front wheel was off the ground for most of it, which definitely kept things interesting."

From there it was straight to Teretonga for drag racing at night.

Scammell raced four bikes in the drags, winning one class in his 2000 Hayabusa and then claiming a second, third and fourth. He was second quickest across all classes, recording 9.43sec for the quarter mile at 253kmh.