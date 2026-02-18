Dunedin landslip triggers evacuations

Seven properties have been evacuated after a significant landslip below homes perched on a cliff in Musselburgh this morning.

The slip is below Belmont Lane on a section of Portobello Rd near Portsmouth Drive.

A section of Portobello Rd has been closed and police were helping Fire and Emergency New Zealand with evacuations of nearby residents.

Lynnette Johnston after being evacuated from her Dunedin home. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Properties have been cordoned off in Belmont Lane and residents could be seen leaving with suitcases.

Fenz assistant area commander Craig Geddes told RNZ there was no risk to life.

“About seven properties so far have been evacuated, those immediately above the slip and the one adjacent to it.”

Belmont Lane resident Lynnette Johnston has no idea where to go after being told to leave her home — six Pomeranians in tow — because of the landslip.

After Mrs Johnston was told to leave, she loaded up the Pomeranians — five she was dog sitting, and one that is her own — and drove away.

However, she had received no word on when, or if, she would be able to return home.

‘‘I don't know what I'm going to do . . . I've got no one here to fall back on.’’

The slip below Belmont Lane. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Mrs Johnston was driving down her driveway returning home this morning when she was stopped by police who told her she would not be able to stay inside her home due to a landslide.

‘‘I thought, what the hell's going on?’’

Mrs Johnston told police she would have to go in and collect the six Pomeranians, five of which she is looking after while her friend is in Dunedin Hospital — she has no clue how long she will have them for.

‘‘Mine is very good, but the ones in the car, holy hell, they're hyperactive.

‘‘They’ll probably eat the car while I'm away.’’

Mrs Johnston has lived in the home for 40 years and there had never been a slip for as long as she had lived there.

She lives in one of the homes closest to the landslide, and her property has been cordoned off.

Police were notified of the slip around 10.50am.

‘‘Thankfully, no one was injured,’’ police said in a statement.

The public was advised to avoid the area.

