Dunedin home red-stickered after slip evacuations

A Dunedin resident can't return to their red-stickered home in the wake of this morning's landslip below properties perched on a Musselburgh cliff.

Seven properties were evacuated following the slip on a steep bank below Belmont Lane on a section of Portobello Rd near Portsmouth Drive.

The Dunedin City Council said this afternoon all properties bar one were now accessible.

"We can confirm one property at Belmont Lane will have a Dangerous Building Notice issued later this afternoon, based upon advice from geotechnical engineer.

"This means occupants cannot return to the property until the risks identified have been addressed."

The property owner had found alternative accommodation.

The closed section of Portobello Road – between Portsmouth Drive and Timaru Street – was due to reopen soon.

Lynnette Johnston after being evacuated from her Dunedin home. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Belmont Lane resident Lynnette Johnston told the ODT this morning she was told to leave her home — six Pomeranians in tow — because of the landslip.

She loaded up the Pomeranians — five she was dog sitting, and one that is her own — and drove away.

The slip below Belmont Lane. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Mrs Johnston was driving down her driveway returning home this morning when she was stopped by police who told her she would not be able to stay inside her home due to a landslide.

‘‘I thought, what the hell's going on?’’

Mrs Johnston told police she would have to go in and collect the six Pomeranians, five of which she is looking after while her friend is in Dunedin Hospital.

‘‘Mine is very good, but the ones in the car, holy hell, they're hyperactive.

‘‘They’ll probably eat the car while I'm away.’’

Mrs Johnston has lived in the home for 40 years and there had never been a slip for as long as she had lived there.

Police were notified of the slip around 10.50am.

‘‘Thankfully, no one was injured,’’ police said in a statement.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz