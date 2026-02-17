Multiple complaints about dogs before woman mauled to death

File photo

A local says there have been multiple complaints about dogs roaming in the area and chasing people before the death of a woman in Kaihu, Northland today.

Emergency services were called to the property on State Highway 12 at 11.25am.

Upon arrival, police found a woman dead.

Kaipara District Council's animal management team confirmed it had responded to an incident involving dogs and a person at a property earlier on Tuesday, and was now investigating.

The dogs had been secured.

"At this stage we're unable to provide any further details or comment while a response and investigation is underway."

Police were carrying out a scene examination and said there was no risk to the public in relation to the incident.

A local told RNZ there were complaints about dogs in the area made by multiple people but nothing had been done about it.

They said the dogs had been at the property for about a year.

In that time, they said they'd complained to Kaipara District Council at least four times about the dogs.

"There's been so many complaints about them in the last year - the council know and haven't done anything.

"They run out onto the road all the time. I was really scared about that and somebody getting hurt."

They believed what had happened could have been avoided.

The local also said the dogs from that property ran after cars, motorbikes and push bikes when they came down the road.

The area was part of the Kaihu Valley cycle trail, and the local said tourists were often the ones on bikes on the road.

They said just a few months ago they'd heard of a couple who'd had to turn around on the road because of the dogs.

"I just don't know how they can promote it [cycle trail] knowing there's a dog problem down here."

Checkpoint asked Kaipara District Council for a response to the local's comments.

A spokesperson said the council "can't provide any further information or comment on this incident while an investigation is underway."

"Our staff are actively working with police now to understand the sequence of events and what occurred on the property today," the spokesperson said.

St John confirmed an ambulance and helicopter were called to the scene at 11.22am, but referred further queries to police.

The incident comes amid growing calls for an overhaul of dog control laws.

Meanwhile, a Northlander whose relative was killed by dogs said today's incident showed people needed to take dog ownership more seriously.

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board member Roddy Hapati Pihema's aunt was killed by dogs in 2023.

"This is just unbelievable. There's been a lot of lives taken by dogs, it's concerning that this issue hasn't been prioritised as much as it should be. We still have dogs running around on the streets, we still have dogs running through recreation reserves," he said.

"This continues to be a really concerning space considering we're not actually learning from the people being mauled, the people who have been unfortunate to lose their lives. There's a lot of work that needs to be done," Pihema said.

"The majority of people do [understand the risk of dogs] but there's quite a large number out there that like to have the puppy but don't want the responsibility of the dog."

He said the council was doing what it could to tackle the issue, but there was little they could do if owners didn't take responsibility.

A Whangārei woman who is trying to change animal ownership laws said she was heartbroken to learn of another fatal dog attack in her region.

Tracy Clarke said she was devastated to learn of the attack.

"My heart absolutely sunk and tears welled up because this has been going on now for far too long, too many people are losing their lives as a result of dog attacks."

She had a petition before Select Committee to strengthen dog ownership laws.

"The current legislation is out of date and needs to be brought up to today's dog population and the difference in ownership," she said.

The petition seeks substantial changes to the dog ownership legislation and council bylaws, in order to end the problem of roaming dogs in New Zealand.

"We're at crisis point as a nation and it needs to be sorted urgently."