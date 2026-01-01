Five injured in high-speed Kawarau Gorge crash

Five people have been injured in a high-speed, head-on collision in the Kawarau Gorge this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said three crews from Cromwell were called to a crash involving three vehicles on the Gibbston Highway (State Highway 6) about 10.30am.

It was reported the crash was "high-velocity" and two of the cars had collided at speed, the spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said four people had received moderate injuries and one person had minor injuries.

An ambulance crew was assessing patients at the scene, between Waitiri Rd and Cardrona-Roaring Meg Pack Track.

Police said the road was down to one lane and was expected to remain partially blocked for a time.

Traffic management was in place and a tow truck had been called, a police spokeswoman said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area where possible and to expect delays.

*A single-car crash was reported at Roaring Meg in the Kawarau Gorge about 4.20am today and one person received minor injuries.