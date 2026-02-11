Luxury watch nicked in Queenstown turns up in Rotorua

The stolen items included a Cartier watch. File photo: Getty Images

A handbag stolen from a Queenstown park containing goods worth $34,000 including a luxury watch has been recovered from a property in Rotorua.

Police arrested a man and woman, aged 20, after executing a search warrant in the North Island resort town.

Sergeant Sam Oram, of Queenstown, thanked the community for their help recovering the stolen property which included a Cartier watch.

"At the end of January, a group of tourists were enjoying a local Queenstown lark when a handbag was stolen, containing two iPhones and a luxury Cartier watch.

"Police reviewed video footage, and images were issued on the Southern Police Facebook page, this led to help from the community and the identification of the alleged offenders by a member of the public."

The pair are now due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on February 12, charged with theft.

"It is a great result, being able to reunite the victims with their stolen goods," says Sergeant Oram.

"This is a great example of how police and the community work together to solve crime and hold offenders to account."

- Allied Media