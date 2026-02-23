'Exceptional courage': Rescuer in fatal Dunedin flat crush to be honoured

Sophia Crestani. Photo: supplied

The man who rescued people from a fatal stairwell pile-up at a Dunedin student party is being recognised for his courageous actions.

University of Otago student Sophia Crestani died at the overcrowded party in October 2019, after which a Coroner found her death was a tragic, but likely preventable accident.

On the night, Samson Aruwa helped to free people from the crowd crush, carrying Crestani away from the pile.

Samson Aruwa. Photo: ODT files

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers will present a Certificate of Appreciation to Mr Aruwa on Thursday with Crestani's parents and others in attendance.

Mr Aruwa demonstrated exceptional courage, calmness, and leadership on the night, police said.

He was a pallbearer at Crestani's funeral.

After the incident Sophia's mother, Elspeth McMillan, thanked Mr Aruwa for helping people in the pile-up and believed more people would have been injured if not for his actions.

"To our family you're an absolute hero," Ms McMillan said.

"We are eternally grateful to you."

The Sophia Charter was launched in the wake of her death, with multiple organisations including the university and police pledging to support students and reduce harm.