No action taken

Maritime New Zealand is not taking action against Skippers Canyon Jet in relation to a jet boat incident near Queenstown a year ago that left four passengers injured.

The agency’s general regulatory operations manager, John Drury, tells Mountain Scene it completed its investigation of the incident in September.

‘‘A decision was made, based on the evidence gathered, not to take compliance action against the operator or any other party.’’

Two helicopters were called to the scene of the incident on the Shotover River about 5pm on February 25 last year.

A St John spokesperson said at the time one passenger was flown to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, and three others were treated for minor injuries.