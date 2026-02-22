Gearing up cycling innovation

A new accelerator programme, run by Queenstown’s Grit Works, will help entrepreneurs turn cycling-related product ideas into reality

It's another spoke in the wheel of Queenstown’s diversification plans.

Grit Works has just launched the Queenstown Cycling Hardware Accelerator, an 11-week programme to help entrepreneurs turn cycling-related product ideas into manufacturing-ready businesses.

Applications are being accepted for the inaugural programme, beginning on April 27, aimed at those developing hardware and physical products for any type of biking, from components and accessories to safety, transport and adventure gear.

During the course, which covers everything from prototyping to supply-chain thinking, participants will also leverage Queenstown’s cycling community and outdoor industry as a real-world testbed.

Programme lead Amos Breyfogle says the resort attracts world-class riders, engineers and ideas people, and the programme’s about giving them structure, accountability, mentorship and new skills so their concepts ‘‘don’t die in a notebook or a garage’’.

While the workshops and training sessions will be held digitally, allowing people anywhere to take part, the ‘‘optimum solution’’ is for people to work together in person at Grit Works’ Glenda Dr workshop.

The company’s working closely with Start-up Queenstown Lakes and Business South, while also tapping into the vast resources of globally-experienced Whakatipu residents.

They’re also working with the Australian Sports Technologies Network to bring founders into a broader ‘‘sports-tech ecosystem’’ across the Tasman.

Its executive chair, Dr Martin Schlegel, says by extending networks and specialist expertise across Australasia, ‘‘we are continuing to help founders accelerate their journey from prototype production and into global markets’’.

Part of a global movement to help rider-driven innovation thrive, Professor Tom Campbell, a leading academic in Scottish mountain biking innovation, notes the fit with global product journeys.

‘‘There is a huge opportunity for well-supported, rider-informed product development in places like Queenstown.

‘‘A programme that helps founders get from early concept to something manufacture-ready is a valuable contribution to the wider cycling innovation ecosystem.’’

The accelerator’s seeking applications from early-stage founders with an idea, prototype or first production run of a cycling-related product; existing outdoor or hardware businesses looking to enter or expand within the cycling market; and rider-inventors who’ve built something for themselves and want to understand if it can become a scalable product.

Registrations close on March 31 via gritworks.co

